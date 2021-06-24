Go and face GLC disciplinary committee - Kwamena Duncan challenges Dominic Ayine

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has waded into discussions regarding a petition by Chief Justice, Anin-Yeboah to the Ghana Legal Council (GLC) summoning former Attorney General and Bolgatanga East MP, Dr. Dominic Ayine.

Dr. Dominic Ayine has been dragged by the CJ to the GLC for allegedly scandalizing the judiciary when delivering a speech on ''Presidential Election Petitions and their Impact on Africa’s Democracy'' at a forum organised by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD).



“His Lordship the Chief Justice therefore finds his alleged disparaging comments totally unacceptable and would like you to investigate the matter,” the CJ's petition said.



Earlier this week, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused the Chief Justice of scheming to gag lawyers belonging to the party.



General Secretary of the opposition party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, at a press conference described the CJ as supervising a “judiciary tyranny”.



He said the NDC backs Dr Ayine stressing his opinion about the Judiciary “does not violate any rule or professional conduct rules for lawyers…Neither Dr Ayine, nor we in the NDC can be compelled to increase our confidence in the independence of the Judiciary even when the Court has not given us any basis or reason to do so”.



''We hereby state categorically that they will not succeed! We will not be intimidated. We, as a party, will continue to defend the cause of freedom and of right in this country”, he insisted.

The party has asked the CJ to withdraw his petition.



But Hon. Kwamena Duncan thinks the NDC is crying more than the bereaved as he believes Dr. Ayine can defend himself.



To him, the responsibility doesn't lie on the NDC to fight for Dr. Ayine, and demanded that he (Ayine) boldly squares up to the GLC if he so believes he's done nothing wrong.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he asserted that ''if Dr. Ayine feels this is a principle he stands by, this is an opinion he will forever defend and protect, then what is your fear in getting the Disciplinary Committee to withdraw the petition by the CJ? Appear before the Disciplinary Committee, go and further enunciate on your opinion''.



He insisted he should ''go and tell the Disciplinary Committee that I stand by my words today and tomorrow, then the Disciplinary Committee can take it from there''.



