Go and form your own party – Bawumia's aide tells NPP flagbearer aspirants critical of govt

Gideon Boako is an aide to VP Bawumia

Gideon Boako, spokesperson for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has explained that it is on the record of the previous two New Patriotic Party governments that the party will go into the 2024 general elections.

To that end, he has tasked NPP members to desist from buying into the narrative that the party and government under president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia has failed.



“I don’t accept that false narrative that the NPP has failed. It is a false narrative as Bawumia said in London,” Boako told Accra-based Asempa FM in a recent interview.



“No NPP member must also accept someone saying to them that the NPP has failed. NPP hasn’t failed, it is true that not all that we promised has been fulfilled,” he added before explaining further that no political party has ever fulfilled all its promises in Ghana’s political history.



“As for those that think Bawumia and the NPP have failed and our campaign will suffer, we will beg them very respectfully; go and form your own party and stand in its name to contest the election or go independent.



“None can contest the 2024 elections without the record of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia NPP government and that of the Kufuor government.

“But if you want to badmouth Bawumia in a typical case of giving the dog a bad name to hang it, them we will plead that you found a party and run on the ticket of the party or go independent if you are sacrosanct,” he stressed.











