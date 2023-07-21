Go and picket at Jubilee House and stop intimidating the judiciary – Former MP to Minority

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkawkaw, Seth Adjei Baah

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkawkaw constituency in the Eastern Region, Seth Adjei Baah, has called on the minority caucus in parliament to halt their boycott of parliamentary business in relation to the trial of the embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

According to him, the minority's actions could be perceived as intimidation towards the judiciary, urging them to allow the legal process to take its course.



Speaking in an interview on Citi TV, the former MP stated that such actions may be interpreted as attempts to influence the judiciary's decision. He emphasized the importance of allowing the judicial process to proceed independently without undue pressure.



"They should give the judiciary the chance to do what is right because they are trying the case and the lawyers are there. I know they will do the right thing, so it is not about following up that will influence the decision of the court," citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said.



Expressing empathy for those who wish to accompany James Gyakye Quayson to court, he underscored that boycotting parliamentary work is not a constructive approach.



"If they [the Minority] think the problem is coming from the executive, then they should go and picket over there and tell them that they are not happy, but not go and put pressure on the judiciary because their presence there is intimidating," he advised.



The trial of James Gyakye Quayson, whose eligibility as an MP has been a subject of contention due to dual citizenship issues, has attracted significant attention in Ghana's political landscape. In solidarity with their colleague, the minority caucus has boycotted parliamentary sessions, raising concerns about the impact of such actions on the country's legislative process.

