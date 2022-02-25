Go back to the classroom - UTAG tells lecturers who voted against suspension of strike

President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Prof Solomon Nunoo, has asked lecturers to go back to the classroom.

The University of Ghana (UG) branch of UTAG, has voted against a decision by the National Executive Committee of the Association to suspend its nationwide strike. University of Education (UEW), Winneba has also voted against the suspension of the strike.



However, Prof Solomon Nunoo speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' told the lecturers; "Why rush to reject the suspension when we don’t know what is on the table . . . whether you voted yes or no, you have to go back to the classroom.”



Quoting article 5, section 4, sub-section c of their constitution, he indicated that, "We are together as a unit so you can’t say you voted 'no' so you’re still on strike".



Even though he acknowledged that the action of UG and UEW can have a ripple effect on other campuses who are yet to vote, he asked "for us to move forward as a unit. We believe this is the right way for us at this point . . . everything we’re doing is in the interest of our members. We need to see what government is offering before we make an informed decision".



Meanwhile, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Cape Coast are resuming lectures today.

UTAG has been on strike since January 10, 2022, over government’s failure to review their conditions of service since 2017.



On Monday they decided to suspend its industrial action temporarily until March 4 by which time they would have engaged government and reached a favourable outcome.



However, if no agreement is reached by March 4, they will resume their strike action.



