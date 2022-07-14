Go for ¢650m in petroleum taxes owed by OMCs – Former Power Minister to Gov’t

Dr. Kwabena Donkor

A Former Power Minister under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) led administration, Dr. Kwabena Donkor is urging the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government to recover an amount of ¢650 million in petroleum taxes from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

Addressing a press conference in Parliament, the former Power Minister said the OMCs cannot continue to keep these amounts of money.



“Over ¢650 million is out there from taxes that you and I have paid on petroleum products and we have consumed which have been not been collected from Oil Marketing Companies,” he reiterated on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.



The Former Power Minister who is the current Member of Parliament (MP) for Pru East Constituency hinted that Ghana has allowed racketeers and fraudsters to enter its petroleum industry to siphon taxes and go away.

He lamented, “We have allowed racketeers, we have allowed fraudsters to come into the industry and siphon taxes and then go away, and the ¢650 million are only the taxes owed to the state.”



He further indicated that the Auditor General’s report for 2021 has revealed massive rots in the petroleum sector.