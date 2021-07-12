Go into politics if you want to go broke – NDC Youth Organizer

National Youth Organizer for the NDC, George Opare Addo

The National Youth Organizer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has said, Members of Parliament (MPs) sacrifice themselves in serving the nation and leave the political scene worse off, so it can only be right they are treated well while in government.

The former Municipal Chief Executive for the Akuapim North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region made this remark in explaining why the $28 million loan agreement meant to secure cars for MPs is appropriate and in the best interest of the country.



Pablo, as he is affectionately called, said looking at former appointees is a good case study of the suffering that former politicians go through a few years after exiting government.



“Look at former appointees, when people leave government and you see them after some time, you will begin to appreciate that it is not as rosy as we make it to seem and the reality is that it is difficult. It is not rosy.”



He added: “You will meet some former Members of Parliament and when they tell you they were former MPs, you don’t want to believe it because of the harsh conditions they live in.”



The National Youth Organizer said the situation is even worse for those who entered politics and assumed front roles such as DCE, MCE and ministerial appointments.

“Immediately you assume a front role in politics, especially an MP, a District Chief Executive or a Minister, the pressure that comes with it is overwhelming. Our culture settings are such that everybody begins to depend on you.”



Speaking to Berla Mundi on TV3’s New Day on Monday, July 12 on the cause of the situation, George Opare Addo said the politicians are to blame because “the way we carry ourselves when we assume office, the way we communicate, the way we talk, we create the impression that it is all good but in reality, it is really tough.”



He said things are extremely tough now; some carry so much debt that they have to use their ex-gratia to clear their debt.



“I know people take their ex-gratia and use it all in settling debt. I have colleagues who went into government well off and left government worse off.”



Proposing ways of solving this issue, Pablo suggested “a national conversation be established to know how we are going to deal with our public officials and the kind of pressure we put on our politicians. We need a reorientation as to what the [politician] can do and not do to reduce the many demands”.