Go out and preach Akufo-Addo's 'good works' - Allotey Jacobs to government officials

Social commentator, Allotey Jacobs, has advised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to begin reshuffling his government officials.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning program "Kokrokoo", Allotey Jacobs wondered why the President's appointees are comfortably sitting in their offices while the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) deceives Ghanaians.



His comment comes after recent statements by former President John Dramani Mahama about President Nana Akufo-Addo's administration.



Mr. Mahama was of a strong opinion that President Nana Addo and his New Patriotic Party (NPP) have failed Ghanaians.



“On the economic front, Nana AKufo Addo and the NPP pledged to transform Ghana within 18 months, grow our economy at double digit, reduce borrowing, ensure fiscal discipline, bring down the cost of living, lower taxes and protect the public purse. They promised also to move Ghana from taxation to production. In effect, none of these has been achieved. Instead, Ghanaians have been subjected to excruciating hardship and deprivation, resulting directly from the mismanagement of the economy by a government that lacks the humility to accept responsibility and the capacity to appropriately diagnose the root causes of the challenges that have brought us here,” Mr. Mahama said at a public lecture on the theme "Ghana at a Crossroads" held at the Kempinski Hotel on Monday, May 2, 2022.



Mentioning one of the repressive policies by the Akufo-Addo government which, to the former President, is the E-Levy, he pledged to repeal it if he makes a return to government in 2025.

"A new National Democratic Congress government, God willing and with the votes of the sovereign people of Ghana in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act. Even as this government remains fixated on taxing its way out of economic mismanagement, the Akufo-Addo government has been wasteful. They have failed to demonstrate prudence in public financial management. The people of Ghana cannot be called upon to pay more taxes only for the accruing money belonging to the people of Ghana, to be dubiously and wastefully shared among family and friends through various fraudulent procurement practices."



Allotey Jacobs blames the government officials for allowing Mahama and his NDC to pull the wool over Ghanaian's eyes.



To him, the appointees are not doing much to counter the statements by the Ex-President and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.



He, therefore, called on them to step out of their offices to preach the good works of the President.



"There should be a change in our political administration, especially with regards to appointees. We cannot always be sitting in the comfort of our offices. The government appointees must know that those who voted for their party, the majority of them are not as educated as they are. So, the way and manner you came down and talked with them to vote for your party is the same way you should come down to talk to them when you get the power, and that is what political parties or parties in government are lacking. Don't sit in the comfort of your offices," he said, adding that "the President must do a reshuffle."