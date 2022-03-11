Go to Supreme Court if you want to change the date for SONA - Minority tells Akufo-Addo

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Ellembelle MP

SONA postponed

Parliament to host Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo expected to address the nation in accordance with Article 67



Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has raised concerns about Akufo-Addo's failure to show up in Parliament for the State of the Nation Address (SONA).



According to him, the President’s SONA address is in accordance with Article 67 of the Ghanaian constitution and therefore, the President will have to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the date if he wants to modify it before making appearance for the address.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament during the business statement, the lawmaker said, “Mr Speaker, if you recall a week ago, during the Business Statement we were told that the President will be coming to give the SONA. We were later told the following week that he had been taken out of schedule. But Mr. Speaker, today’s business statement was silent on the SONA a requirement of the constitution. Mr. Speaker, Article 67, with all due respect, if the President wants to do away with the constitution requirement and change the new date, he can go to the Supreme Court and do it.”



Akufo-Addo’s address has been postponed on two occasions since the commencement of the second meeting of the House.

Last Friday, the Deputy Majority Alexander Afenyo-Markin informed members of the House that the President will no longer address the House on March 3.



He added that the house will duly be informed of the new date for the address.



President Akufo-Addo is expected to address the nation at the beginning of each session of Parliament in accordance with Article 67 of the current 1992 Constitution.



Akufo-Addo will be expected to present his plans for the next 3 years of his governance.



This includes government programmes and what strategies the government intends to implement, how to achieve them and also rally the people of Ghana towards accelerated national development and progress among others.