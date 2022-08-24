Go to court if you’re pained by Ofori-Atta’s ‘conflict of interest’ – Deputy Finance Minister

Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah

A Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah, has asked critics of the Minister for Finance and the Minister of State for Finance at the Presidency to test the law if they believe the two are embroiled in a conflict of interest.

There has been growing public criticism against Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen following reports that their financial companies serve as advisors to the government on various transactions.



But speaking on Saturday, August 20, 2022, edition of Joy Newsfile, John Kumah emphasised that he sees nothing wrong in the case of the ministers.



He, therefore, urged individuals who are peeved about the situation to resort to the law courts for redress.



“Those who are so pained by the current situation should go to court, the Supreme Court or the High Court. So that we can all be guided because, as far as I am concerned, these two public officers have acted within the law. Even at their vetting, they’ve disclosed this; every information has been put out there. All of a sudden, it is turning out to be another unheard-of situation,” he said.



Ken Ofori-Atta’s Databank and Charles Adu Boahen’s Black Star Advisors are said to be key advisors to government’s financial transactions.

But according to critics, the situation amounts to a clear case of conflict of interest.



In a recent tirade accusing members of the current government of indulging in cronyism, nepotism and conflict of interest, broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah alias KKD called into question the motive of the minister for finance in securing various loans for the country.



According to him, the minister rather benefits even when the country is borrowing and being plunged into debt.



