Go to court if your dismissal is illegal - Abronye to Ashanti Regional security liaison

Abronye DC, NPP Bono Regional Chairman

NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Abronye DC has jumped to the defence of National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, for causing the removal of the former Ashanti Regional Security Liaison Officer, DCOP (rtd) Ayensu Opare Addo from office in Parliament on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021.

Responding to questions in Parliament, Mr. Kan Dapaah explained that DCOP Opare Addo was removed from office by men from the headquarters because he was obstructing the work of his successor.



Meanwhile, many have condemned the hounding of the former security coordinator, calling it unfortunate and a threat to Ghana’s democracy.



Abronye DC, on a panel discussion on UTV’s 'Adekye Nsroma', urged the embattled Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator to go to court if he thinks his removal was illegal.



“I think he has a law firm in Kumasi, so he can go to court if he thinks he does not deserve the treatment meted out to him in his removal from his post.”

According to Abronye, DCOP Opare Addo’s case was purely a “security issues and it is important for him to have complied since he, himself, is a security expert and one of their core mandates is to obey before complain.”



He also indicated that all the negotiations for him to leave office without any incident proved futile, thus necessitating the National Security Coordinator’s decision to send men to Kumasi to change the locks to the office.



“DCOP Opare Addo then declined numerous invitations from the National Security Coordinator to leave his post. His continuous stay in office obstructed the work of the new officer. As if that was not enough it was alleged that his office was used for other dubious acts for his personal gain, thus aiding others to invade tax.



“He was occupying that position on a contract basis and contract jobs are temporary. What he was doing was a contract for service and not contract of service. The government is the employer and has every right to terminate a contract according to the labour law if something is not right. The Labour Act emphatically directs employees on where to seek redress for unfair termination of appointment, so if he thinks his removal was illegal then he can go to court,” he stressed.