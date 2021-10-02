Go to heaven and ask God to give you someone fresh without classmates & friends - Agyebeng to critics

A lot of things were said about Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng when he was appointed to take over from Martin A. B. K. Amidu.

One included the fact that he and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko are close friends and that he was going to be used to seal the Agyapa Royalties deal.



However, the former lecturer asked his critics to go for someone fresh from heaven if they don't want anyone with friends or classmates.



According to him, he has classmates and friends he "drinks" with but that doesn't mean he's going to be controlled.



"Gabby is my classmate and my professional colleague . . . I will definitely laugh with or be friends with a lot of people but that doesn't mean I will overlook issues at hand."

"In that case, unless you go to Heaven and tell God to give you someone fresh; one without classmates or friends and appoint him or her as a Special Prosecutor. I went to school . . . I have friends, I belong to clubs and I have those I have drinks with, but that doesn't mean I will be manipulated," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Listen to him in the video below:



