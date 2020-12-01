Go to your father's home and contest as MP - John Mahama to Abu Jinapor

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has in a subtle message told the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency, Abu Jinapor, to go to his father's home of Buipe in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency to contest as a Member of Parliament instead of Damongo where his mother hails from.

Speaking during a massive welcome to Damongo where he was born on Saturday, Mr. Mahama explained “When I went to Bole in 1995 to contest as a parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC, they told me Alhaji Gilbert Iddi was the one coming to contest and advised me to go to Damongo where my mother hails from."



He added: “I went to Damongo and met the NDC executives and they looked at me in an awkward manner and finally asked me if I don’t know my father's home and I replied 'I know'”.



“So they told me Gonjas don’t inherit from their mother's house but their father's house”.

“I, therefore, went back to my father's home of Bole, contested and won to become the MP for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency," Mr. Mahama disclosed.



The NDC flagbearer said the Damongo Constituency seat is not for sale and that if the founder of the Gonja Kingdom, Sumaila Ndewura Jakpa was looking for money, he would have sold the vast land he conquered.



He also said, "No Gonja is a slave and I’ve never heard they have bought or sold a Gonja into slavery”.