‘Goasomanhene’ appeals to government over Agenda 111 hospital project

Nana Akwasi Bosomprah, the Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area greets a visitor

Source: GNA

Nana Akwasi Bosomprah, the Paramount Chief of Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region has appealed to the government to facilitate the construction of the regional hospital under the Agenda 111 hospital project.

He said the traditional council had already released land for the project, but regretted that construction work on the proposed 160-bed capacity had still not begun.



Nana Bosomprah made the appeal when Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) called on him at Goaso, as part of his two-day working visit to the Ahafo Region.



Accompanied by some members of the Ghana Service Council, Dr Kumah-Aboagye was in the region to interact with health workers, identify and help tackle pressing challenges confronting quality healthcare service delivery in the region.



Nana Bosomprah said since the region was created pressure had been mounted at the Goaso Government Hospital, which also served people from neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire, saying the Agenda 111 was a laudable initiative that would help improve quality healthcare services delivery in the country.



He noted conditions at the Goaso Government Hospital were not the best, saying in the interim expansion works must be done at the facility.

Nana Bosomprah regretted that mosquitoes and rodents had invaded the emergency and other units of the Hospital, and called on the Management to disinfect the facility to improve on its hygienic condition.



The Paramount Chief also expressed concern about the deplorable nature of the Goaso-Kumasi road and appealed to the government to reshape the road.



Dr Kuma-Aboagye commended the Paramount Chief for his sterling contributions towards improving the health conditions of the people, assuring that discussions were on-going and construction work would soon begin on the Agenda 111 hospital project.



Dr Boakye Boateng, the Ahafo Regional Director of Health Services said the Directorate recognised and appreciated the contributions of the traditional council towards quality healthcare services delivery in the region.



GNA