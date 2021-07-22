God Himself will not even acclaim to stop corruption - Kissi Agyebeng

Kissi Agyebeng is before the Appointments Committee of Parliament to be vetted as Special Prosecutor

• He has stated that he cannot stop corruption



• He explained that not even God can stop corruption



The Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyebeng, has said that there is no way he will be able to stop corruption in the country.



He explained that he has no power to be able to do, further stating that even for God, it will be difficult for him to claim to be able to do that.



"Honourable Chair, there was a reference made to heavy shoes of a known individual. Honourable Chair, I'd like to state that I'd prefer to wear my own shoes in the sense that I am my own man and I'm coming with my own experiences and professional training

"In this quest, my conscience and my learning of the law are going to be my guide,” he explained.



"My strategy is that, Honourable Chair, I'm not naive to assume that I'm coming to stop corruption. There is no way I can stop corruption. God, Himself, will not even acclaim to that but I'm going to make corruption very costly - very very costly to engage in," he declared.



He was responding to a question posed him by Haruna Iddrisu, the Ranking Member on the Appointments Committee of Parliament, during his vetting.



