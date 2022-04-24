‘God dey’ - Afia Pokuaa tells colleagues 'sabotaging' her show

Afia Pokuaa

Afia Pokuaa, the host of ‘Egyaso Gyaso’ on Accra-based Okay FM, has said, it is good for her colleagues to chastise her on-air, rather than doing so in secret.



‘Egyaso Gyaso’ is a socio-political talk show on Okay FM, which is aired on Mondays and Wednesdays.



The host of the show according to sources, has been out of the jurisdiction but her show has been airing despite her absence.

For some time now, Vim Lady, as she is known widely, has been hosting some Ghanaians in the diaspora to talk about some issues affecting the country, something Kwame Nkrumah Tikese is not pleased about.



He chastised the host of the show and indicated that whilst she was working for Multimedia, her former employers, she was never for once allowed to host her show virtually because she was away from the country, so, why is she doing that on Okay FM.



“Stay at home if you are sick because the name of the programme ‘Egyaso Gyaso’, it is very hot...we on the morning show have given you two weeks to think about it because we don’t host an e-show on Okay FM. Just relax where you are, the programme will be there for you to host any time you return but when it is time for the programme, we will let a DJ play music.



“We have really suffered to make Okay FM what it is today. We started with only two programmes and you have been employed to do this, you’ve gone somewhere saying you are sick; if you are not well seek medical attention.



“The programme has dilated with the people in this country but the people you are hosting from outside the country are not in touch with the current situations of the country. Some have stayed outside for more than 30 years; even the sound quality is poor...

“I learnt she is being paid huge sums of money at the end of the month. We are not saying this secretly, we are doing this live on-air so, if anybody will record, let the person do so...because, at multimedia, you would not have been allowed to do that, so, why will you do it to us? You are using the kindness of Osei Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson to be their weakness...,” Kwame Nkrumah Tikese stressed.



Responding to Kwame Nkrumah Tikese’s attacks under one Barima Kaakyire Agyemang's post on Facebook, Vim Lady, who is also the Programmes Manager of Okay FM wrote “...it is better this way than to be in secret; God dey.”



Background



Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, host of ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show on Okay FM, indicated that, his colleague, Afia Pokuaa, will not be allowed to host her show virtually.



According to him, Vim Lady is out of the jurisdiction but prefers to host Ghanaians who are out of touch with the realities in the country and have been aboard for more than three decades on her show, which she has turned into a virtual programme on the station.

“One of the e-programmes, ‘Egyaso Gyaso’, must be hosted from the studio and I will not allow it to be a virtual show. We have worked hard to make Okay FM what it is today, if we were all hosting our shows virtually, we would have closed down the station by now,” Kwame Nkrumah Tikese said on his show, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.



“Who should be in the studio to host programmes and you be in another jurisdiction to host your programme virtually, do you think we are stupid?” he questioned.



He noted that he will call all those who have made it a practice to host their show virtually to order and if they think they cannot go by his directives, then they should stay home.



“If you know you are the host of ‘Egyaso Gyaso’ please think about it; you were not employed to host e-programme. If you want to host any e-programme, we have Peace FM, Neat FM and UTV but not on Okay FM because every programme must be hosted in the studio; in fact, we host ‘feeli feeli’ programmes on Okay FM.



“I will find someone to host ‘Egyaso Gyaso’ if you are unwell, you can stay there and take care of yourself..., you will be paid your monthly salary but we will not allow you to host your programme virtually because Okay FM has been given to me,” he stressed.





