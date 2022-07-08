God doesn’t have a problem with Christians being rich – Pastor

God blesses Christians with riches

Businessman/Founder, Agent of Change Ministries, Pastor Blessing Asunlegan, has disclosed that God has no problem with Christians being wealthy.

According to him, the scripture “the love of money is the root of all evil” has been misinterpreted.



Speaking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on eTV Ghana’s, Christian Connect, Pastor Blessing said, “There is nothing wrong with a Christian being rich and wealthy. Actually, the purpose of wealth and the reason why God wants his children to be rich is to be able to fulfill his plan and purpose for their lives so they become a blessing to others.”

He emphasized that a Christian’s wealth should not draw them away from God nor the reason he created them.



“This is why in Genesis 12:2 God told Abraham, I will make you great, bless you and I’ll also make you a blessing. This is the covenant he wants to establish with you. So once you’re rich and your acts are not attached to the world as a result of the wealth and you also don’t forget about God, you will continue to be wealthy and will still make it to heaven,” he mentioned.