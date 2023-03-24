God has already made me President; it’s just a matter of time – Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has expressed unwavering confidence and faith in his destiny to become the President of Ghana. However the question for him remains when?

According to Kofi Akpaloo, his journey in Ghana’s political landmark from contesting as a Parliamentary candidate to forming his political party was inspired by God’s vision to him. A dream he said he had in 2010 where God had appointed him as Ghana’s President.



In an exclusive interview on the Happy Morning Show, he expressed his strong belief in pursuing his dreams with God’s guidance, saying, “My belief has been strong and for me, anything I see in my dreams, I pursue them with God’s guidance.”



“So that is what I’ve pursued since and it’s been 13 years now. So I know in God’s own time I will be the President of Ghana,” he added.

Mr. Akpaloo earlier recounted that his desire to become the President of Ghana came to him at the tender age of six as he believes he is the right vessel to ignite Ghana’s change. Hence the dream comes as approval from God.



“Ever since I was young and at the age of 6 I had this redeeming to be a President in future to help with the development of Ghana. So somewhere in 2004 I had the drive to contest for Parliamentary Candidate in the Manhyia Constituency and I was able to garner more votes. Though I didn’t emerge victorious I came second. So I had some little experience there beating the big guys, NDC, CPP and PNC and came second. So I think I did well between the three months I started campaign,” he said.