God have mercy on Akufo-Addo for being silent on attack against me – Odike

Odike has called out the president for his silence following the attack on his office

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party, Akwasi Addai alias Odike has expressed disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Odike, his disappointment in the president stems from the president’s failure to speak against the recent attack on him at his office by some gunmen.



“I am a political leader who has followers. I could cause mayhem if I want to. My office was attacked with 11 bullets shot at me and you have been silent on it. Nana Akufo-Addo may God have mercy on you,” Odike said on Onua TV’s morning show on Monday, September 12, 2022.



Odike’s office was on Monday, August 22 allegedly attacked by some gunmen at Patase, a suburb of Kumasi.



According to reports, cars parked in front of the office were vandalized while some staff at the office were also heckled amid the shooting.



Odike speaking to Captain Smart on Monday linked the attack to his recent altercation with the Manhyia Palace which he has accused of looking on for illegal mining, also known as galamsey to fester in the Ashanti Region.

According to Odike, he identified two of his attackers including a driver of Otumfuo whom he named as Forty-Forty.



Odike maintained that both political and traditional leaders of the country have failed the citizens by contributing to the proliferation of illegal mining activities which is currently threatening the nation’s water and forest reserves.



GA/DO