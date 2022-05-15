‘God himself wants us to break the 8’ - G/A NPP chairman

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Otoo Agorhom, has stated that his party will break the tradition of a change in the governing party after every two terms.



According to him, the NPP government inherited a country in a mess from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and struggle to get it to where it is today which is why Ghanaians will give it the nod for a third successive term, asaaseradio.com reports.



He suggested that Ghanaians cannot afford to give the NDC the nod in the next general election because they will set the country back by destroying all the gains made by the NPP government.



“I am selfless when it comes to things like these, and you think I want the party to go into opposition after the gains we have made? No. We have experienced it before. After former President John Agyekum Kufuor, we gave power to the NDC and look at what happened, and now we have to struggle and get to where we are now.

“I am very confident that by the grace of God, we will break the eight. I think God himself wants us to break the eight. I am quite sure of that because you don’t want to take one step forward and one step backward,” Agorhom said on The Asaase Breakfast Show.



He added that “I said earlier that the situation in Greater Accra gives me so much hope that we will be able to break the eight. Other regions should think of themselves, I will think of my region.”



