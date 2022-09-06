5
God is making 'idiots' presidents - Blakk Rasta fumes

Blakk Rasta 1 Demo Media personality and musician, Blakk Rasta

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality and musician, Abubakar Ahmed, popularly known as Blakk Rasta, has stated that God is making halfwit leaders.

Speaking with Ismail Akwei on the Low Down Show aired on GhanaWeb TV, the ‘Barack Obama’ singer claims God is not giving capable men the opportunity to rule.

“God is not making those who have wisdom presidents. He is making idiots president. God is not giving some of the things to people who can change the world; he is giving them to some people who can do nothing. I will ask God one day when I meet him,” he said.

According to the ‘Black Pot’ host, he thrives to push the ‘Black Agenda’ once it has something positive to offer while expressing disappointment in some artistes who had the chance to meet the sitting President, Akufo-Addo.

Blakk Rasta claims some of these unidentified artistes asked the president for cars when they could have requested something that would benefit the people around them.

“I am a Pan-Africanist. I support everything 'Black' that is positive I want to support it. It's different. You are supporting a politician so that he can support you. When some of the artistes had the chance to meet Nana Akufo-Addo, what did they say, ‘Buy me a car.’

“I will feel so sad if I ever told that man that. You know what I will say, ‘Nima is struggling, please do something there.’ As for me, I can take care of myself. if you watched Titanic, when the guy was dying, what did he tell the lady? He said ‘go, I am a survivor.’

“The people who are not sure if they can survive are those I am asking you to go and help. God is not giving money to those who cannot support themselves. He is giving it to those with no brains. That's why the Nigerians say ‘don't miss the road,” he added.



ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
