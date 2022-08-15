5
'God is my witness', I never said northerners are ‘only fit for vice president position’ - Hopeson Adorye

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A leading member of Alan Kyerematen's NPP flagbearership campaign team, Hopeson Adorye says some comments he made during a pro-Alan walk in the Ashanti Region over the weekend have been twisted to mar the beauty of the event.

Addressing thousands of Alan Kyerematen's supporters in a walk dubbed “Walk for Alan” Hopeson Adorye said: “There is one thing I am going to say. The NPP has a tradition. Our tradition is Busia, Danquah and Dombo. Danquah represents Eastern Region and the bottom (south), Danquah represents Ashanti Region and the Bono areas, while Dombo represents Northern Region”.

He continued: “whenever a Dankwa leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo and whenever a Busia lead, the Dankwa side steps aside but there is a Dombo. As for the Dombos, they are always there.”

His comments have generated heated arguments within the NPP; with some even calling on Alan Kyerematen to condemn Hopeson’s ethnocentric statement.

But, Hopeson Adorye in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie maintained that, “There is nothing wrong with what I said”.

According to him, media reports on his speech heightened tension.

“There is a viral video regarding my comments, so what is wrong with what I said. I never said Northerners are only fit for vice president position as reported,” he noted.

Adding that, “God is my witness, I never said that”.

