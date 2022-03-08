God prepared Agyemang-Rawlings for the Presidency but she ruined her chances – Prophet Amoako-Atta

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

The Founder of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel, Prophet Francis Amoako Atta, has revealed that former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings ruined her chances of becoming Ghana’s first female President when she formed her own party.

According to the Prophet, the seat of government was designed for women but has been male-dominated. She was therefore due to rule the country but failed to accomplish it because she heeded the wrong advice.



“The one who was due to assume the seat was Konadu Agyemang Rawlings but she was misled. Someone gave her the wrong advice,” he said on the Anopa Bofoɔ morning show on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.



Nana Konadu in the lead up to the 2016 general elections dealigned herself from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a party her late husband Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings had founded and led.

According to the cleric, she was supposed to remain in the NDC party and rise through the ranks, thus, be chosen as a running mate to become the Vice President, and subsequently the leader of the party, and finally the elected President of the country.



“As Ghana is male domineering, if you don’t become a Vice President, you hardly will make it as a President. God prepared that woman for the role until the time was due and she listened to bad advice and she was shifted,” he said to Nana Yaa Brefo, host of the morning show.



He added: “In the school of life, the vehicle you choose determines how fast or slow you go. God has given your husband [Jerry John Rawlings] the vehicle to your [Nana Konadu] destination. Just a little distance to your destination, you get off the vehicle, to start from where?”