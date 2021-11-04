God's standards for leaders is high - Presbyters told

Some leaders of the Accra Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC)

Source: GNA

The Accra Presbytery of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) has Consecrated 123 new Presbyters (Elders) to help serve in the Presbytery.

In all, a total of 23 congregations within the Accra Presbytery contributed to the 123 candidates for the consecration.



The congregations are Achiaman, Ashalaja, Kwaku Pamfo, Adamorobe, Agape Down, Akotoshie, Ashaley Botwe, Ashongman and Awoshie.



The rest are Bubiashie, Danfa, Dodowa, Dome - Atomic, Ablekumah Fan Milk, Joma, Mallam, Gbawe, Mataheko, Mayera, Oduman, Oyibi, Pokuase and Taifa.



The Presbyters were taken through seven weeks of learning on topics such as corporate Identity of the Church, tithing and the role of the Presbyter in the Church.



The Right Reverend Dr S.K Ofori, the Moderator of the Church, speaking on the theme: “God’s Standards for Leaders" said God's standards for leaders had always been high.



He said when it came to leadership in Christianity, there is no low standard and the Bible expected the leader to be above reproach.

"The whole life of a Christian leader comes into play in the Church and as a leader, wherever you go people are watching," he said.











He urged the Presbyters to be diligent because the duty assigned them was a prestigious one and care needed to be taken.The Moderator said in doing God's work, “the individual becomes a sufferer, special when a leader decides to work right and defend the weak and the vulnerable in society.”Rt Rev. Dr Ofori said as Presbyter, they were supposed to support the District or Parish Pastor, in running the affairs of their various congregations.

He said they also needed to help the Pastor in making sure all programmes and activities both from the Head Office, Presbytery Office and internally were executed.



He said another duty of a Presbyter was to provide care and love to the weak, the needy and the poor.



"Support the weak, do not be afraid of the needy, it is your duty to support them," he said.



Mrs Deborah Makafui Ama Anku, the Assistant Course Representative for the Group, told the GNA that "It has been several weeks of intense learning and I can confidently say a lot has been learnt and it is going to shape us for the future task."