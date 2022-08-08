God says JFK will never lead NPP to opposition - Prophet Kusi Boateng prophesies

The founder of the Power Chapel in Kumasi, Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, has prophesied that the newly elected General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK), will never lead the NPP out of government.

Prophet Kusi Boateng, who is also the secretary of the National Cathedral of Ghana, said that JFK would never fail in his position as General Secretary of the NPP because he (Kusi) endorsed him.



Speaking during a thanksgiving service, Kusi Boateng indicated that JFK’s victory in the party’s executive election and his success in the 2024 general election has been revealed to him by God.



“… I tell you (JFK) that you (NPP) will make history under your (JFK) watch. (In) the same place I stood, it wasn’t once, or twice or trice, Kodua at a point, didn’t believe this was possible. Sometimes I will be there and he will call me and say “Papa are you sure of what you are saying because everything is against me?



“Like the Archbishop said some time ago, I (Kusi Boateng) never endorse anybody for the person to fail. I have never. And so I prohibit you from failing.



“I thought about this and prayed about this before coming here to say this here. If anybody was a general secretary (the NPP might lose), but my sons are not losers.



“If even it was made that under his watch you (JFK) will fail, I cancel is by the authority of God and I declare that under the watch of my son he will never fail,” he said.

Before the NPP national executive election, the prophet said JFK would win the party elections against his counterparts and added that he would be successful in all his doings.



In a video shared on social media, JFK was sighted kneeling before Prophet Kusi, who prophesied victory upon his life while anointing his head with oil.







IB/BOG