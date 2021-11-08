God says you’ll be MP until you decide otherwise – Nigel Gaisie to NDC’s Gizella Tetteh

Gizella Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency

Gizella Tetteh, the Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency has been ordained to represent the constituency until she is no longer interested, Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel International claims to have been told by God.

Nigel Gaisie asserts that God has revealed to him that Gizella Tetteh’s victory in the 2020 election will be sealed in 2024 and that she will represent Senya West until a time when she wants to move on.



In a sermon at his church on Sunday, November 7, 2021, during which Gizella Tetteh and Hannah Bisiw of the NDC called on him, Nigel Gaisie said that God was impressed with the exploits of the MP and will grant her more years as a lawmaker.



“We thank God for their lives, the life of Ghana and every political party in Ghana. I want to tell you that they are very humble people. During the campaign, Gisella Tetteh came here I told her, she would win and she won. While I was praying about it this morning, God revealed to me that you’ll be an MP for a very long time. God said you’ll leave Parliament if you decide not to go. That chair is yours until you decide,” he said.



In an appreciation speech, Gizella Tetteh expressed gratitude to Nigel Gaisie for the support offered her during the 2020 elections.



She hailed Nigel Gaisie as a true man of God and said she is a witness to tp his prophetic prowess.

She also indicated her admiration for Nigel Gaisie’s commentary on national issues and urged him to continue on the path.



“This man when he is prophesying I listen with two ears and if I had a third one, I would have listened with that also. He told me I would beat George Andah and I told him I’ve heard. Prophet Nigel doesn’t make mistakes.



“In this country, there comes a time when people have to say the truth and he says it, whether you like it or not. I think it’s important that those truths are said. When something is not good, say it is not good and let’s put our minds together and fix it. Don’t camouflage it and say it's ok. A prophet should pray for a revelation for a change of heart for the nation. I pray God gives us the wisdom and strength to do that.



“As I turn things around, I want you also to do the same in your home, workplace or wherever you have influence for the better. You don’t need political power to do these things," she said.



She ended her address with a take on the LGBTQ+ issue, stating that “God created Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve.”