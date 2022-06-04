'God will not inhabit a cathedral built on lies' - Manasseh Azure

Manasseh Azure Awuni is an investigative journalist

Award-winning anti-corruption investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has lashed out at the government of the day for its decision to build a National Cathedral.

It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said his motivation to build the national edifice is in fulfilment of a personal promise to God.



Launching the National Cathedral Fundraising Campaign on Friday, December 28, 2018, at the forecourt of the State House, Accra, President Akufo-Addo said that just as pertained to Solomon’s dedication of the first temple to God as taught by the Bible, he knows that God cannot be contained in a physical edifice.



“Rather, and again like Solomon on that occasion, the building of the National Cathedral is to serve as a gesture of thanksgiving to God for his blessings, favour, grace and mercies on our nation, and to give me an opportunity to redeem a pledge I made to Him before I became president,” he said.



The president then made a personal contribution of GH¢100,000 towards the construction of the edifice at the event.



But in a tweet on Saturday, June 4, 2022, Manasseh Azure Awunji said that God will not want to inhabit a cathedral that is built on lies and fraud.

“God WILL NOT inhabit a cathedral built on lies, fraud and insensitivity,” he tweeted.



The journalist has severally taken the Nana Akufo-Addo government to the cleaners for the many things he believes they have done wrong with the economy, especially because he was one of the main champions for an Akufo-Addo government but have since been disappointed.



See Manasseh Azure's tweet below:



