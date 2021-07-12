God will punish MPs spending our money on slay queens - Kumchacha

Founder of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, known popularly as Prophet Kumchacha has fired shots at Ghanaian MPs who according to him spend monies from the public purse on their girlfriends.

In a chat with SVTV Africa, the prophet indicated that these members of parliament rather than perform their duties as representatives of the people, spend on slay queens.



“The money meant for Ghana's development is what they spend on a house for their slay queens. MPs and CEOs filled with prostitution! They buy cars worth five million for slay queens instead of constructing better roads for us. God punish you!” he said angrily.



Prophet Kumchacha alleged that such are the reasons the youth do not want to work. He added: “you carry a million-dollar to pay for a house for them that is why the young girls do not want to work. They know the MPs will pay.”

He however encouraged the youth to work and avoid prostitution because it is sinful and they might contract sexually transmitted infections as well.



Kindly watch the full interview below:



