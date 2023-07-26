‘God will punish you all’ - Maurice Ampaw attacks A Plus, other critics of Cecilia Dapaah

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has launched an attack on some individuals, accusing them of hypocrisy and questionable sources of income.

Lawyer Ampaw's criticism comes amidst the ongoing scandal involving the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, who faces accusations illicit acquisition of wealth in the alleged theft of funds amounting to US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana cedis from her private residence.



Speaking on his Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem on Wontumi Tv on July 23, 2023, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw lashed out at the individuals whom he claimed were indulging in blackmail on social media to earn money while calling for accountability from Cecilia Dapaah.



He labeled their behavior as hypocritical, as they themselves lacked transparency regarding their income sources.



He went on to specifically name the Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, accusing him of silence during the controversial Airbus scandal that involved former President John Dramani Mahama, yet he is now vocal in demand for accountability from Cecilia Dapaah.



"You, those people whose source of income is all about blackmailing others, God will punish you all. You, these social media people, A Plus and others, sitting on social media to blackmail others for money, where do you make your money from?... Some of you have lost your musical career, you don't act, but you are able to get money to travel with your wives. For you, we don't ask about your source of income, right?" he stated.

He added, “A Plus and co, Imani Ghana hypocrite, Imani Ghana Franklin Cudjoe hypocrite when Mahama’s Airbus scandal came you didn’t say anything but now that Cecilia Dapaah’s own has come you are saying the woman should … and then Kofi Bentil you see the hypocrisy and then we have these NDC people who are are calling for the woman to be prosecuted but when they want to prosecute Gyakye Quyson they were saying it is persecution ….we are suffering as a nation because we have been cursed spiritually due to our inability to speak the truth.”



Meanwhile, some relatives of the former minister have also been questioned about the stolen monies from her Abelemkpe residence which led to her resignation from office and the current probe by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



She was granted bail on July 24 hours after the OSP announced that she had been arrested and had escorted its officials to conduct searches at her residence.







