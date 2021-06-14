God will take me away very soon – Nigel Gaisie prophesies on his life

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel

• Nigel Gaisie he will be called by God very soon

• Nigel Gaisie was reacting to the death of Nigerian Prophet TB Joshua



• He says TB Joshua's death is a big loss to the 'body of Christ'



Prophet Nigel Gaisie, leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel has disclosed that the demise of Nigerian prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua) calls for a reflection on the role of ‘men of God’ on the continent.



According to him, pastors and religious leaders on the continent have over the years faced persecution from the public over their works.



In a viral video, Nigel Gaisie told his congregants that he is aware of the day he will be called by God and that day is fast approaching.



He told that members that he will soon leave the earth and join his father in Heaven because Ghanaians do not recognize his work.

He revealed a conversation in which he claimed God expressed dissatisfaction over how he has been treated by Ghanaians.



An unhappy Prophet Nigel, was heard saying '' ... if not for the advice some of you give, I would have left Ghana. We come as a gift to our generation and you use your evil mouth to stop us. That is why I cry in the church. I know why I'm crying because I know when God will take me away and it will not be long. I will go; I'm telling you. No, I know when, God has told me. That is why, when I am prophesying, I'm under worship; I cry because God has told me. He said he will take me away very soon because of how you, people, are handling us.



''Who will pray for me when I need prayers? Who will speak pleasant things to me . . . you know you don't know the bullets . . . we don't sleep," he exclaimed.



Nigel Gaisie was speaking on the death of TB Joshua who he paid tribute to stressing that it will take forever for him to be replaced.



“I was speechless when I first heard the news. I was on my way to the radio station to preach, I had to return home. It affected my service on Sunday because I couldn’t preach. It was said physically but spiritually I saw it coming.



"He was one of the men of God I prayed with and watched. If you look at his works, you could not afford to miss him. It will take years to replace him. I’m still broken,” he said.