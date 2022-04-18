0
God will wipe every tear from your eyes - Agyinasare consoles Heward-Mills, Family

636859031 558429 David Heward-Mills died in the United States at the age of 31

Mon, 18 Apr 2022 Source: m.peacefmonline.com

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of Perez Chapel International has reacted to the demise of the son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.

The founder of Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC, formerly Lighthouse Chapel International) lost his son, David on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness.

“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop” a statement from the church indicated.

He reportedly died in the United State of America at age 31.

In a social media post, Agyinasare said: "On behalf of Perez Chapel International and the Agyinasare family, I extend my condolences to Bishop Dag & Lady Rev. Heward-Mills, their family, and the entire UD-OLGC.

It is a sad day for all of us. May God strengthen and keep the family in this difficult time.

Revelation 21:4 ”He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain…”

