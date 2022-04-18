God will wipe every tear from your eyes - Agyinasare consoles Heward-Mills, Family

David Heward-Mills died in the United States at the age of 31

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of Perez Chapel International has reacted to the demise of the son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills.

The founder of Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC, formerly Lighthouse Chapel International) lost his son, David on Friday, April 15, 2022, after a short illness.



“It is with deep regret and great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing away of David Heward-Mills, after a short illness. David was the first son of our Founder and Presiding Bishop” a statement from the church indicated.



He reportedly died in the United State of America at age 31.

In a social media post, Agyinasare said: "On behalf of Perez Chapel International and the Agyinasare family, I extend my condolences to Bishop Dag & Lady Rev. Heward-Mills, their family, and the entire UD-OLGC.



It is a sad day for all of us. May God strengthen and keep the family in this difficult time.



Revelation 21:4 ”He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain…”