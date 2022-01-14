Godfred Dame, Asiamah, Adutwum adjudged best ministers, Mohammed Yussif comes last - Report

Some ministers of state

FAKS Investigative Services release 2021 survey on performance of ministers

George Mireku Duker announced best performing deputy minister



Okudzeto Ablakwa receives special commendation for holding the government accountable



FAKS Investigative Services has announced results of its 2021 Performance of Ministers survey adjudging Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah and Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum as the best performing ministers for the year in review.



The survey, which collected the views of some 3,953 respondents, was carried out between October and December 2021.



The respondents, including journalists, students, traders in general, traditional rulers, teachers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), drivers, academia, and others, also settled on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mohammed Ussif, as the least performing minister of the current government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The annual survey conducted by FAKS also ranked the performance of Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.



Opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, received a special commendation for holding the government accountable.



