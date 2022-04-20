Godfred Dame is too good for NDC’s lawyers - CPP Communication Director

Attorney General, Godfred Dame

Godfred Dame has been winning cases since his appointment, CPP communication director claims

Take a second look at their legal team, CPP communication director claims



Gyakye Quayson faces criminal prosecution



The National Communications Director of the Convention People’s Party Sylvester Sarpong Soprano has revealed one of the reasons why the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been suffering incessant losses at the Supreme Court.



According to him, it is because Godfred Yeboah is simply good and efficient as he comes well prepared in court.



“The truth is that the Attorney General Godfred Dame is too good. I hate to say this as a member of an opposition party. He is too good for the lawyers of the NDC. He is too efficient and prepares very well. The NDC’s lawyers are not up to it so I will advise the NDC to take a second look at their legal team. We have seen a trend since Dame became the Attorney General. Since Nana Addo appointed him after the 2020 elections. The government is winning in court because he is too good for the NDC,” he said



Speaking on Neat Fm’s Me Man Nti Morning Show he criticized the reaction of the NDC, to recent decisions by the Supreme Court on some landmark issues in the country.

A 5-2 interlocutory injunction granted against Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson tops a long list of cases including a 7-0 unanimous affirmation that Deputy Speakers of Parliament can vote in the chamber even when presiding over debates.



Former President John Mahama and NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah have derided the Supreme Court, severally, accusing the esteemed justices of bias but Sarpong Soprano is at variance with that view.



“I really like what the Supreme Court is doing. They should not be touched. They are our last hope for justice in this country. (Former) President Mahama and) Asiedu Nketia are complaining because they are losing cases at this time. When they were winning at the Supreme Court they were not complaining.”



On the criticism of the Supreme court judges in the application of the law, Sarpong Soprano said, the law lords are not biased in their decision making.



“They are not biased at all. You see, when you go to court, you need to make your case backed by evidence and the legal reasoning that will impress the judges. The judges are working with law. When you see a ruling which is 7-0 or 9-0, I think the Judges are right. People say all the judges could be wrong. I find that to be unrealistic. They are probably right because on the question of law, they are all very experienced and they are working with the law. A 9-0 decision means that the NDC’s lawyers were really bad or they had no case. It reinforces the judgement.



"The judge is like a referee in a football match. Just as a referee cannot tell you that your right sided player in a game is leaking goals so you should change him, the judge cannot tell you that you are messing up your case therefore you should change the approach. This is the practice of law so I truly like what the Supreme Court is doing. I think the judges are doing the right thing.” He added

Godfred Dame led a team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawyers to secure an interlocutory injunction against Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, barring him from attending parliament or holding himself out as a Parliamentarian due to pre-election eligibility issues.



Quayson’s defence team was led by the celebrated NDC legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata.



Meanwhile, Gyakye Quayson faces criminal prosecution which will establish whether or not he falsified documents or lied on his application form to the Electoral Commission in the lead-up to the 2020 parliamentary elections.



If he is found guilty by the court, he will serve a prison term effectively making him unfit to run for parliamentary representation.