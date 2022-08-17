Godfred Dame to appear before PAC to answer questions on cases referred to his office for prosecution

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, has disclosed that the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Dame, will soon be invited to the committee to give an update on cases referred to his office for prosecution.

Dr. Avedzi indicated that the move has become necessary because PAC has, for the first time, referred a lot of corruption cases to the AG's office, which it needs to be updated on, graphiconline.com reports.



He added that the AG is also mandated by the 1992 Constitution of Ghana to update Parliament on cases that have been referred to him for prosecution.



"Next year, the committee has decided to call on the A-G to update us on the progress made on cases referred to the office and whether the office has submitted a report to Parliament or not," Dr. Avedzi is quoted to have said at the opening of the committee's sitting in Sunyani in the Bono Region on Monday.



He hinted that the committee would be particularly demanding answers on the several public institutions and individuals that have been referred to the A-G for prosecution for breaching procurement laws flagged by the Auditor-General's 2018 and 2019 reports.



At the PAC meeting in Sunyani, the chairman said that the committee is interested in finding out how some lecturers who were offered scholarships by universities to upgrade themselves abandoned those universities after the completion of the courses.

Public tertiary education institutions, including the Sunyani Technical University, the Kumasi Technical University, Atebubu College of Education, Agogo College of Education, St Joseph College of Education, Saint Monica College of Education and the Presbyterian College of Education, are expected to appear before the committee.



IB/SEA