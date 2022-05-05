Godly children can be raised only through love – John Okai-Martey

Bring up a child in a godly way by understanding what love is and showing them, love

Head of Finance for Project Nyame Nsa, John Okai-Martey, has discussed what it means to raise godly children and how parents can go about training their children the right way.

“We are on a mission and therefore just as the Bible makes us understand that there’s always that nature of sin in the heart of the child, correction is what will take out to right that anomaly,” he said.



He explained that, for godly parents to be able to raise their children in a godly way, they have to know what they are doing and what the scripture says about the children. “That is what they’ll use in raising the child is the scripture.”



He believes that doing this will make sure the child of God is led on the right path to becoming responsible subsequently.



“I think that you need training because of course you can’t overemphasise training. The Bible makes us understand that we should train the child in the way he should go so they don’t depart from that course so training them is very important.”



He also stated that another thing needed to bring up a child in a godly way is, understanding what love is and showing them, love.



“We have to be true examples for them because mostly at a certain age in the child’s life, he or she is not only listening to what you’re saying but also looking at what you’re doing so, there’s the need for the godly parents to understand that their character is also an example and also very important to the upbringing of a Godly child”.



He added, “If we’re talking about godly children then the basis of it is the word of God (Bible) and we must make sure that we lead them to God, pray with them and also help them know how to also bring their requests before the Lord especially when they are faced with diverse challenges.” he suggested.