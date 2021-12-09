Godwin Nayaw Bamiah Yombu to contest for Oti Youth Organizer

Godwin Nayaw Bamiah Yombu

Godwin Nayaw Bamiah Yombu has declared his intention to contest for the Youth Organizer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region.

According to him, he has worked under experienced officeholders within the NPP and that he has gained the requisite skills to lead the youth organizer position for the Oti Region.



Godwin Nayaw Bamiah Yombu also disclosed he has over the years been committed and dedicated to activities of the party and the office he holds.



He mentioned that his good human relations, humility and activeness in youth activities make him the ideal candidate to lead the Oti Region in the next NPP’s constituency elections.



“I have worked assiduously over the years as a committed and dedicated member of the New Patriotic Party by persistently and consistently contributing my quota to the positive preservation of the political fortunes or image of the New Patriotic Party,” Godwin Nayaw Bamiah Yombu exclusively told Kingdomfmonline.com

According to him, the NPP needs to woo floating voters in order to win the 2024 general elections.



We need someone who can bring about extra votes to the party; someone who is committed to work hard for the propagation of the NPP's vision and ideas,? he noted.



The Youth Organizer aspirant was hopeful of rallying the youth for the task ahead.