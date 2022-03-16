Going for a review on SC ruling on deputy speakers senseless – Okudzeto

Member of the Council of State, Samuel Okudzeto

Member of the Council of State, Sam Okudzeto, has stated that going for a review on the Supreme Court (SC) ruling that deputy speakers have the right to vote while presiding over the house makes no sense.



According to Okudzeto, the interpretation of the Constitution by justices of the SC is not likely to change, therefore, a review will not make any difference, asaaseradio.com reports.



He said that there is no way the judges who decided unilaterally rule that deputy speakers can vote and form a quorum while presiding over the house will change their minds.

“I mean, he (Justice Abdulai) can apply for a review but the question is that you must understand that these were seven judges that have given the judgement. The highest number of people who can sit on the best at a particular time or on any particular issue is nine. And it is not going to be a new fresh panel, it is going to be the same panel and all they have to do is to add two [judges].



“… by the sensible sense of logic, you ask yourself, if the two come and they differ from the seven, will that make any difference from the issue? Or how do you think that those seven judges that have unanimously decided are going to change their minds? To me, it’ll make no sense [to go for a review] because as I said the thing is so clear. The words of the constitution that were interpreted to me were quite clear,” Okudzeto is quoted to have said on the Big Bulletin show.



Justice Abdulai filed a case against the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu’s decision to nullify the passage of the 2021 Budget since Osei-Owusu counted himself as part of the quorum when he was presiding over the house.



The court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, held that the Deputy Speaker does not lose his right to take part in decision-making upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution.



Justice Abdulai has since decided to file for a review upon the advice of the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and ex-President John Dramani Mahama. He initially indicated that he did not have the funds to go for a review.