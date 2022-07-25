'Going to IMF is useless' - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt has vehemently reprimanded government over her move to the International Monetary Fund(IMF) for financial assistance.

The government is in talks with the international financial institution for a grant to support its economic program.



The government claims the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the Ukraine/Russia war has adversely affected Ghana's economy that the move to the IMF is necessary to salvage the economy.



But to Mr. Pratt, "going to the IMF is a waste of time . . . Going to the IMF is useless".



Advising the government against the IMF decision, he quoted a popular saying by world-renowned physicist, Albert Einstein, saying "doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different result is madness".

"We have a basis for speaking against the IMF because they haven't helped us before. Every time they come, it's all trouble," he stressed.



Mr. Pratt made these submissions on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



