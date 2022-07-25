6
Menu
News

'Going to IMF is useless' - Kwesi Pratt

Video Archive
Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt has vehemently reprimanded government over her move to the International Monetary Fund(IMF) for financial assistance.

The government is in talks with the international financial institution for a grant to support its economic program.

The government claims the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the Ukraine/Russia war has adversely affected Ghana's economy that the move to the IMF is necessary to salvage the economy.

But to Mr. Pratt, "going to the IMF is a waste of time . . . Going to the IMF is useless".

Advising the government against the IMF decision, he quoted a popular saying by world-renowned physicist, Albert Einstein, saying "doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different result is madness".

"We have a basis for speaking against the IMF because they haven't helped us before. Every time they come, it's all trouble," he stressed.

Mr. Pratt made these submissions on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: