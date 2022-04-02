Going to Qatar will require a new strategy - Afenyo-Markin reacts to Black Stars WC group

Effutu MP and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

MP says technical team should be ready to meet the World Cup challenge

We can match up with teams in Ghana’s group - Afenyo-Markin



Blacks Stars is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic



Effutu MP and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has indicated that the technical team of the senior national term, the Black Stars, must ensure that the team has a new strategy and attitude towards the Mondial.



The Member of Parliament, who is very upbeat about Ghana’s chances at the upcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup, said that a new strategy and attitude are needed to ensure that the team surpasses its achievement in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



“Going to Qatar will require a new strategy, a new attitude and I believe there is a technical team that should be ready to meet the challenge.

“This is not the first time of participating in the World Cup. You know we had the opportunity in South Africa to make it to the final stage and we blew it, unfortunately, had luck,” he said in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Asked whether Ghana being in the same group as Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic reduces its chance of qualifying from the group stage, he expressed optimism.



“To me, we can match up to them. Ghana has done it before. It is just a matter of being determined. After all, those days when we were doing well in the Starlets, Satellite, Meteors – we were meeting those countries and beating them.



“What is new? We have a record of beating Uruguay, South Korea. So, to me, there is nothing new,” he added



The Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, also said that he believes that the Black Stars can face any team in the world since some of its players are playing in the best teams in Europe.