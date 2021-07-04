Gold Fields Ghana Foundation supports Master Eduful

Logo of Goldfields

Source: GNA

Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL) through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF) has presented a cheque for GHS 18, 941.78 to Master Joshua Eduful, a student at Menhuntem in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality to aid him pursue his studies abroad.

The donation would support the visa and travelling expenses of Master Eduful who was given a scholarship from Wright State University in the United States of America to study Master of Science (MSc) Biological Sciences.



Master Eduful recently graduated with first-class honours in biochemistry from the University of Cape Coast.



Making the donation, Mr Michel van der Merwe, General Manager of Abosso Goldfields Limited, (AGL), expressed the Mines excitement to assist master Eduful.



Mr Abdel-Razak Yakubu, Community Affairs Manager of AGL, said the presentation was in response to an appeal made to the Mine.



He stated that "Joshua had also enjoyed the senior high and tertiary education annual scholarship programme which was sponsored by GFGF".



Mr Yakubu said master Eduful was a Teaching Assistant at the University of Cape Coast and would do same at Wright State University.

He added that "students in our host communities don't have to know anyone in the Mine, just put up your best and with assistance from your chiefs, assembly members, youth executives, unit committee members and we promise to do our best towards the development of AGL's catchment communities".



The Community Affairs manager congratulated master Eduful for the outstanding performance, adding that, "l am delighted that our efforts are yielding the desired results".



Madam Mary Vida Koffie, Municipal Education Director of Prestea Huni-Valley said records have shown that students who have benefited from the GFGF have gone far, hence she entreated pupils and students to take their lessons seriously.



"We have been made to know that it does not call for you to know anyone at the management level, it is all about your performance," She said.



Nana Kweku Kwenyin, Abusuapanin of Damang Traditional Area together with Mr Francis Aseidu Mensah, assembly member of Bompieso electoral area, expressed the hope that students in AGL's host communities would follow the footsteps of master Eduful by taking advantage of the scholarship to work hard to achieve higher academic laurels.



Master Eduful thanked GFGF for the generous support and pledged to work hard to justify the investment made in his education.