Gold buyer killed by armed robbers in 324g heist; police launch operation

The Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a special “bush operation” led by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom.

The move is in a bid to arrest suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a gold buyer at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region and made away about 324 grams of gold.



According to the Police, the attack on the gold buyer occurred on Monday, January 24, 2022, when the gold dealer now deceased was transporting the gold from Attabrakoso towards Huu.

The gang of four is said to have fled into a nearby bush after the attack and made away with several unspecified amounts of money together with some mobile phones.



The Police are appealing to gold buyers to be on the lookout for the gang when they come to sell off their booty. Also, any suspicious gold dealer(s) should be reported to the Police for a possible quick arrest.