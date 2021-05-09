Goldstar Air, Universal Friendship Organisation hold coronavirus campaign at lorry parks

Goldstar Air to campaign on COVID-19 prevention and safety measures

Ghanaian owned airline; Goldstar Air, has teamed up with Universal Friendship Organisation (UFO), a non-governmental organisation, to campaign on COVID-19 prevention and safety measures at some lorry stations and market centres in Accra.

The Airline, soon to start operations, presented some personal protective equipment (PPE) to UFO on May Day, at the TV Africa premises in Accra, for onward distribution at the lorry stations and market centres as part of the COVID-19 sensitisation and awareness campaign.



Mr Samuel Adobah, the Executive Director of UFO, and Reverend Johnson Adu, Co-Executive Director, received the PPE on behalf of the organisation and thanked the Airline for the gesture.



The team held the campaign at the Neoplan Lorry Station and some markets around the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to educate motorists, travellers and traders to make informed decisions and change their attitudes towards ensuring their personal protection and that of their families against the virus.



Mr Eric Bannerman, the Executive Chairman of Goldstar Air, said the donation was done as part of the Airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility named Goldstar Air Care Foundation.



The Foundation integrates social and environmental concerns in the Airline’s business operations and interactions with stakeholders, he said.

Mr Bannerman said the Airline planned to kick-start operations this year, and would initially be flying to 12 destinations: London, Baltimore Washington International Airport, Dubai, and Providence International Airport, Guangzhou.



Other destinations are Dakar, Lagos, Monrovia, Abidjan, Freetown, Conakry, Banjul and pending cities, Atlanta-Georgia, Chicago-Illinois and Houston-Texas.



Mr Bannerman said Goldstar Air is projecting a fleet of more than 100 modern aircraft to a network of over 90 key business and leisure destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Caribbean and North America.



He said customers could participate in the Goldstar Air Frequent-Flyer programme to accumulate points, which may then be redeemed for air travel or other rewards.