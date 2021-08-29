Gomoa Gang-rape: Police grab 14 Fulanis scheduled for identification parade

Police has arrested 14 persons in connection with the case

A special operation by officers of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) with assistance from the Central Regional Police Command on the Ghana Police Service has led to the arrest of 14 Fulani herdsmen in Gomoa Adzintem.

The operation was occasioned by an attack in the town on Thursday night, leading to the defilement of a 13-year-old girl by some armed persons believed to be of Fulani extraction. They inflicted cutlass wounds on her and also shot into her room before dragging her into a nearby bush for their sexual escapade.



Youth of the town had sworn on Friday to kill any Fulanis found in the bushes of the area as they demonstrated over the gory attack, which left the girl and her father, Kwabena Quaye, fighting for their lives in hospital.



They were visited by police officers at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, where they are on admission.



Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare is said to have spoken on phone with the victim’s father while he dispatched clinical psychologists to help with counselling of the victim’s family.

On Saturday, August 28, police said two single-barreled and two pump action guns were retrieved from the 14 herdsmen arrested in the operation.



“49 AA ammunitions have also been retrieved,” the statement issued by Acting Director-General of Public Affairs ACP Kwesi Ofori said.



Meanwhile, it announced an identification parade in the community “to identify the real suspects in that dastardly act on the teenager to face justice”.