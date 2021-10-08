Gomoa Pomadze Chief commends Afenyo-Markin for beautification of Winneba Roundabout ahead of ECOWAS Summit

Afenyo Markin and Ohene Nana Apata Kofi IV

Source: Ellis Otabil

The overlord of Gomoa Pomadze, Ohene Nana Apata Kofi IV, has commended the Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin for his efforts at beautifying the Winneba Roundabout ahead of the Extra-Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Parliament to be held in Effutu this October.

He also noted that the hard-working MP for Effutu has shown a lot of good fate by consulting and collaborating with them on all developmental projects.



Stating that the Winneba roundabout Beautification project for instance was done after both himself and the MP had reached a consensus on the project scope and purpose. The chief further noted that there was some agreement on the construction of the

New Winneba Police station.



Ohene Apata Kofi in a remark said the people of Gomoa and Effutu have lived in peace and harmony for so many years and so are not at war with each other but rather collaborate for common developmental goals for the people through the good leadership Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin has shown.