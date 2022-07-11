0
Menu
News

Gomoa West MP educates students on the importance of science

Gomoa West Students Richard Gyan-Mensah with students from Gomoa West

Mon, 11 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MP provides first-hand understanding of the application of scientific analysis for Gomoa West schools

MP encourages students to pursue science programmes

University of Ghana, others host Gomoa West students

To help students familiarise themselves with the application of science and technology for national development, Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has taken students on educational tours in the Greater Region.

The students visited the Department of Biochemistry, Cell, and Molecular Biology at the University of Ghana and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

Richard Gyan-Mensah who toured with the pupils encouraged them to pursue science programmes in senior high schools as they are several opportunities in pursuing a science programme.

At the University of Ghana, the team was received by Professor Osbourne Quaye, the head of the Department of Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology.

Professor Osbourne Quaye provided a quick overview of the department and said the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBI) has played a crucial role in researching viruses and their associated health problems.

NYA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: