Gomoa West MP educates students on the importance of science

Richard Gyan-Mensah with students from Gomoa West

MP provides first-hand understanding of the application of scientific analysis for Gomoa West schools

MP encourages students to pursue science programmes



University of Ghana, others host Gomoa West students



To help students familiarise themselves with the application of science and technology for national development, Member of Parliament for Gomoa West, Richard Gyan-Mensah, has taken students on educational tours in the Greater Region.



The students visited the Department of Biochemistry, Cell, and Molecular Biology at the University of Ghana and the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

Richard Gyan-Mensah who toured with the pupils encouraged them to pursue science programmes in senior high schools as they are several opportunities in pursuing a science programme.



At the University of Ghana, the team was received by Professor Osbourne Quaye, the head of the Department of Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology.



Professor Osbourne Quaye provided a quick overview of the department and said the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens (WACCBI) has played a crucial role in researching viruses and their associated health problems.



NYA/FNOQ