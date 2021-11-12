‘Gone but not forgotten’ – Akufo-Addo eulogises Rawlings a year on

Late President, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings

•Rawlings died exactly a year ago, today

•The president made a tweet to honour his memory



•A memorial-mass was held in his honour today



The President of the republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has eulogized the late president, Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



In a tweet made in the afternoon of Friday, 12 November 2021, exactly a year after his death, he expressed his heart in memory of the late president.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of both the president and the former president together



“Gone but not forgotten. Continue to rest in peace, Comandante,” he wrote.



Former President Jerry John Rawlings died at the Korle bu Teaching Hospital after battling a short illness



