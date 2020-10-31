Gonjas can never bring development to Bole - NPP Candidate

NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bole-Bamboi, David Sei Demah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Mr David Sei Demah who is an ethnic of Lobi has said the people of the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region have voted for ethnic Gonjas for far too long yet they can never bring development to the Constituency.

In a video intercepted by Bole based Nkilgi FM, David Sei Demah who was addressing his party supporters at an NPP campaign launch at Banda- Nkwanta in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency on 25th October 2020 said; “we have given positions to Gonjas for several years yet they cannot do anything”.



This ethnocentric comment of the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Bole- Bamboi is creating tension and uneasiness between Gonjas who are the landlords and majority and the other minority ethnic groups in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.



The NDC in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency have consistently accused David Sei Demah of trying to create ethnic strife in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency with his numerous ethnocentric campaign messages.



Speaking on Nkilgi FM, the NDC Communication Officer for the Bole- Bamboi Constituency Mr Bashiru Amantana said David Sei Demah is playing the ethnic card and that it is clear he is just struggling to create confusion between Gonjas and the minority ethnic group but has failed so far.

Mr Amantana said Lobis are predominantly supporters of NDC and the failure of Mr Demah to win them to his side has made him to resort to inciting them against Gonjas. He said they have spoken to their party supporters to ignore the warmongering campaign of the NPP candidate who has now been rejected by his own Gonja party Executives and supporters.



All MP’s in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency since the beginning of the fourth Republic are from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and are ethnic Gonjas. They are Mr Mahama Jeduah (1992 to 1996), Mr John Dramani Mahama (1996 to 2008), Joseph Akati Saaka (2008 to 2016) and Alhaji Yusif Sulemana (2016 to date).



The NPP, on the other hand, have also fielded ethnic Gonjas in all elections and they are Mr Zakaria Issah (1996), Dr Sulemana Adam Achanso (2000, 2004 and 2012), Otiko Afisah Djaba (2008), Madam Veronica Alele Heming (2016).



The 2016 Parliamentary candidate of the NPP David Sei Demah is the only non Gonja to have ever contested for the NPP in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.