Good menstrual hygiene management empowers adolescent girls

Participants of the sensitization drive in a group photo

Source: GNA

Mr. Joel Edem Afari, President of the National Association of Public Health Service Students (NAPHS) says good menstrual hygiene can boost the confidence of adolescent girls and women.

He said this during a sensitization programme held in Afadjato in collaboration with the Afadjato South District Education Service to commemorate Menstrual Hygiene Day (MHM) on May 28, 2022.



Nneka Foundation also played a crucial role in the sensitization drive of this campaign.



According to UNICEF, every month, 1.8 billion people across the world menstruate, but millions of these girls and women are unable to manage their menstrual cycle in a dignified, healthy way.



This trend, according to Mr. Afari, was very disturbing and stated the need to embark on various sensitization programmes on good Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) which plays a role in empowering women and adolescent girls worldwide.



"MHM is an essential aspect of hygiene for women and adolescent girls between menarche and menopause, and irrespective of the fact that it is an important issue concerning girls and women in the menstruating age group, MHM is often overlooked," he said.

Dr. Esther Kojokuma, Afadjato District Education Director, applauded the effort by NAPHS and reiterated that her office is always welcoming of such efforts because it would go a long way to empower these young girls.



She noted that the lack of sanitary products was a major challenge, with most parents of these young girls unable to afford them, causing their menstrual health and hygiene needs to go unmet.



Some of the schools captured during the sensitization drive include Ve GoloKwati D/A Basic School, Ve E.P. Basic School, Ve Golo R.C. School, Ve Wudome D/A School, and Jim Burton SHS.



Others include Ve Deme D/A JHS, Ve Home/Agbome D/A JHS and Ve Gbodome D/A JHS.