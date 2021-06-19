Good news for John Mahama camp as aide Joyce Bawa Mogtari welcomes triplets

Joyce Bawa Mogtari has given birth to triplets

Special aide to the former President of Ghana John Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has given birth to triplets.

In photos shared on social media, the former Deputy Transport Minister is seen in the company of her husband, the former President and former first lady Lordina Mahama holding the children and dressed in all white signifying how blessed they are to have the children.



This will mean Joyce Bawa Mogtari currently has four children because she already has a son.



Joyce Bawa Mogtari is a Lawyer by profession and a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She was appointed Deputy Minister of Transport in 2013 under the Mahama’s administration and held the position until 2017 when Akufo-Addo’s administration took over government after ousting the Mahama’s administration in the 2016 elections.



She also served as Mr. Mahama’s Spokesperson in the 2016 elections and was made the former president’s Special Aide after the elections.