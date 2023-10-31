Gory accident at Twifo Praso-Cape Coast highway claims one life

File photo

After a head-on collision involving a Toyota Fish with registration number GW 7027-21 and a taxi cab with registration number CR 624-20, one person reportedly died and others were injured to varying degrees.

The terrible collision happened on the Ntafrewaso portion of the Twifo Praso-Cape Coast Highway.



The accident occurred on Saturday at approximately 5 p.m.



According to witnesses, the Toyota vehicle was traveling towards Cape Coast from the Twifo Praso direction when it crashed head-on with the taxi cab, which was also traveling in the opposite direction.

The three occupants of the taxi cab who were critically injured were brought to the Twifo Praso District Hospital for medical attention by Twifo Praso Police Command personnel with the support of Praso fire service station personnel.



Meanwhile, the driver and his mate who were on board the Toyota Fish are suspected to have escaped after the accident.



The Police have since launched an investigation into the matter.