Gory accident claims three lives at Denkyira Ayanfuri

A saloon car collided head-on with a truck filled with Bauxite

Source: GNA

Three persons died on the spot when a saloon car they were travelling in collided with a Bauxite truck in the early hours of Tuesday, June 8.

The accident occurred some few metres away from the public cemetery at Ayanfuri, a mining town in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region around 0600 hours.



Multiple reports from eyewitnesses suggested that the saloon car was overtaking another vehicle and crashed head-on with the truck filled with Bauxite.



It took rescuers more than an hour to pull the deceased from the wreckage of the saloon car which was badly mangled and required cutting to remove the bodies.



The deceased, who until their untimely death, were all workers of Perseus Mining Ghana Limited and were on their way to work when the tragedy occurred.

The accident caused vehicular traffic on the busy stretch, however, men from the Ghana Police Service were on hand to clear the debris and restore order.



The remains of the deceased have since been deposited at the Dunkwa Municipal Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.



Mr Castro Assemblyman for the Area told the GNA that the deceased were yet to be identified.